ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Investigators seek information in 2008 Fort Myers cold case

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQaUf_0fTxhtX000

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are still looking for answers after a man was found dead 14 years ago in Fort Myers.

On May 6, 2008, two masked men entered apartment 105 of Brookside Village Apartments through an unlocked rear door, located at 1005 Marsh Avenue.

Torry Chrisp, 22 at the time, along with five other men were inside the apartment. The two armed masked men, upon entering, fired at Chrisp. A man inside the apartment who was seated in the living room was shot in the leg, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Chrisp, as well as the other occupants, fled the apartment through the front door. Chrisp ran across an open field and ended up on the sidewalk area in the front of 1132 Whitehead Creek Loop, where he then collapsed. Shortly after he collapsed, the car occupied by the shooters, after they entered it on Marsh Avenue, continued to drive by Chrisp and one gunman in the car fired more shots at him.

Chrisp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FMPD Cold Case Unit is still investigating this case in hopes to bring closure for his family and friends.

Officials are asking anyone who may have any information on the crime to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or Fort Myers police.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Cold Case#Police#Violent Crime#Whitehead Creek Loop#Swfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children. The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy