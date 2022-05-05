Investigators seek information in 2008 Fort Myers cold case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are still looking for answers after a man was found dead 14 years ago in Fort Myers.

On May 6, 2008, two masked men entered apartment 105 of Brookside Village Apartments through an unlocked rear door, located at 1005 Marsh Avenue.

Torry Chrisp, 22 at the time, along with five other men were inside the apartment. The two armed masked men, upon entering, fired at Chrisp. A man inside the apartment who was seated in the living room was shot in the leg, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Chrisp, as well as the other occupants, fled the apartment through the front door. Chrisp ran across an open field and ended up on the sidewalk area in the front of 1132 Whitehead Creek Loop, where he then collapsed. Shortly after he collapsed, the car occupied by the shooters, after they entered it on Marsh Avenue, continued to drive by Chrisp and one gunman in the car fired more shots at him.

Chrisp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FMPD Cold Case Unit is still investigating this case in hopes to bring closure for his family and friends.

Officials are asking anyone who may have any information on the crime to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or Fort Myers police.