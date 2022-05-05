Two Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine in Otsego Lake Township

Two people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop last Sunday in Otsego County.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a pickup truck north bound on I-75 near mile marker 270 in Otsego Lake Township around 10 a.m. May 1 for a registration plate violation. According to police, the driver, 38-year-old Eric Stephen Chmela from St. Clair, did not have a driver’s license. He stated he had recently purchased the truck and could not provide proof of insurance. Chmela consented to a vehicle search.

The passenger, 37-year-old Kristina Nicole Nelms from St. Clair, initially provided a false name. After she excited the truck, a trooper saw a glass pipe in the seat where she had been sitting. The trooper then found a magnetic box

underneath the passenger seat containing several different narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested and lodged at the Otsego County Jail.

Chmela was arraigned in an Otsego County court on one count possession of methamphetamine, one count possession non-narcotic analogue, lying to peace officer and operating without insurance. He was given a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on May 12.

Nelms was arraigned on one count possession of methamphetamine, one count possession non-narcotic analogue and lying to peace officer. She was given a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on May 12.