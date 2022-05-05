ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Two Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine in Otsego Lake Township

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9Ise_0fTxhoMb00

Two people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop last Sunday in Otsego County.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a pickup truck north bound on I-75 near mile marker 270 in Otsego Lake Township around 10 a.m. May 1 for a registration plate violation. According to police, the driver, 38-year-old Eric Stephen Chmela from St. Clair, did not have a driver’s license. He stated he had recently purchased the truck and could not provide proof of insurance. Chmela consented to a vehicle search.

The passenger, 37-year-old Kristina Nicole Nelms from St. Clair, initially provided a false name. After she excited the truck, a trooper saw a glass pipe in the seat where she had been sitting. The trooper then found a magnetic box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBul4_0fTxhoMb00

underneath the passenger seat containing several different narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested and lodged at the Otsego County Jail.

Chmela was arraigned in an Otsego County court on one count possession of methamphetamine, one count possession non-narcotic analogue, lying to peace officer and operating without insurance. He was given a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on May 12.

Nelms was arraigned on one count possession of methamphetamine, one count possession non-narcotic analogue and lying to peace officer. She was given a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on May 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
County
Otsego County, MI
Otsego County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of missing Oakland County man found by father, son in Pontiac lake

PONTIAC, Mich. – The body of an Oakland County man who has been missing since December was found by a father and son in a Pontiac lake, officials said. Family members of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, of Pontiac, said they hadn’t seen him since December. Police put out an alert earlier this week that they were still searching for Pitts.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Michigan State Police#I 75
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
CBS Detroit

Gambling Machines Seized From Suspected Storefront Casinos In Michigan

DAVISON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have seized 100 gambling machines and devices from two suspected storefront casinos in the Flint area. Raids were conducted Wednesday in Davison and Burton following an investigation by the state Attorney General’s office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Among the items confiscated were 23 standalone gaming machines, the Gaming Control Board said Tuesday. Also seized was more than $29,200 in suspected gambling profits and 62 gift cards. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DAVISON, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy