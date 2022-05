Big 12 softball pairings set Pairings for the Big 12 Softball Tournament, set to run from Thursday through Saturday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, were announced Sunday. Top-ranked Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed, while No.7-ranked Oklahoma State is seeded second and will face Kansas at 3 p.m. Friday. ...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 39 MINUTES AGO