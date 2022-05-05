ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Girlfriend Chaney Jones Visit Japan

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's still full steam ahead for Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones ... the two have gone international, visiting one of Kanye's favorite countries, Japan. Chaney posted a photo of the two overlooking a...

www.tmz.com

shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Kanye
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
TODAY.com

Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is ‘homely,’ but also ‘adorable’

Martha Stewart has some thoughts on the Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian romance. The domestic diva, who said she met Davidson when they were at a roast of Justin Bieber a few years ago, called into TODAY on Monday to talk about the high profile relationship after she snapped a photo with the couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
E! News

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA. There's no denying that Pete Davidson has some sort of, um, allure. Just ask Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul, 41, spoke about her relationship with the comedian, 28, during the April 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live in late October. When asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she sensed the "BDE that everyone talks about" following the smooch, Kim replied, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Claims His Family Is In ‘Danger’ When ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On New Song

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from confessional, poignant lyricism, and the rapper was just featured on two new tracks with family-related lyrics that fans continue to analyze. The Donda musician, 44, collaborated with fellow rapper Pusha T on two songs off his new record, It’s Almost Dry, released last week. The first, “Dreamin of the Past” is upbeat, with a classic Donny Hathaway sample and West (legally known as Ye) raps the fourth verse. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” Ye raps, “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES

