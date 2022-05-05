Glastonbury man charged in Maine prostitution sting

A Glastonbury resident is one of six men arrested in Portland, Maine, as a result of a joint enforcement operation involving several police departments, state agencies, and the FBI that targeted people who patronize human trafficking victims, Portland police said.

Police identified the Glastonbury man as Sean McKenney, 47. He is charged with engaging a prostitute, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Under Maine law, engaging a prostitute means paying or agreeing to pay for a sexual act or sexual contact, with the payment going either to the would-be prostitute or to someone else. The law doesn’t require that the prostitute be a victim of human trafficking or sex trafficking.

An attempt to reach McKenney for comment today was unsuccessful.

Four other men were charged with engaging a prostitute as part of the same enforcement operation, while another man was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor.

The joint enforcement operation involved officers from the Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, Gorham, Brunswick, Falmouth, and Yarmouth police departments, all in Maine, Portland police said.

The operation also included agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI Safe Street Task Force, and prosecutors from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

— Alex Wood