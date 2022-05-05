Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 05)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1200-block of NE 20th Wednesday evening at 6:00. The victim had been away for most of the day and returned to find the front door open. They reported that someone had taken several pieces of jewelry from a jewelry...
The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
A crash involving two 18-wheeler trucks that occurred at approximately midnight Thursday, May 5, has claimed the life of an Alabama man. Leslie Wayne Deloach, 45, of Prattville, was fatally injured when the 1990 Kenworth semi-truck he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign before making a right turn onto U.S. 80 east and then colliding head-on with a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jay Hardy, 54, of Flower Mound, Texas.
It's not everyday that body parts are found along Texas highways, but that's exactly what happened along I-10 in Texas back in March. It took a little time and work, but the mystery of the severed leg found on I-10 in Texas has been solved. Severed Leg Found Along I-10.
Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
DALLAS — Detectives are searching for leads after a suspect pistol-whipped, shot and killed a man outside a grocery store in Southeast Dallas, officials said. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday near Hunt Food Store in the 7900 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way, according to police.
The hunt is on for a man Dallas police say brutally beat someone with a gun, then shot him and left him for dead. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday outside a convenience store in the 7000 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way.
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two charges of aggravated robbery, Collin County officials announced Thursday. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said Darius Wilson, who already had felony convictions out of Dallas County for injury to a child and continuous family violence, attempted to rob a Jack-in-the-Box in February 2021.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for the Shreveport teen struck and killed by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout over the weekend. Caddo Middle Magnet Principal Robin DeBusk confirmed Wednesday that the funeral for 13-year-old Landry Anglin is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.
Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Task Force shut down a fake paper license plates tag mill and arrested Wayland Wayne Wright, 43, in connection to it. Wright now faces a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud, which is a state jail felony.Detectives said a tip provided by a citizen led them to the location in the the 3600 block of Sunnyvale Street where they made an undercover buy.On April 20, they executed a search warrant where additional fake paper tags were recovered as well as $3,000 in cash. Police said Wright later admitted...
BELTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a fight at a high school in Texas ended with an 18-year-old student stabbed to death and another student taken into custody. Police say Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. died after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in a campus bathroom at Belton High School, about 140 miles southwest of Dallas.
One child is dead and a 29-year-old is in police custody after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday evening. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Fatima Avenue regarding a shooting call at approximately 7:39 a.m. Police said an 11-year-old victim was shot...
