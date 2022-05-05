ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Bryan Harsin brings another Alabama native home via the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Bryan Harsin is bringing Alabama natives back to the state via the transfer portal.

The new era of college football began when players could transfer to another school one time without losing any eligibility. Everyone knew it would impact college football forever but it wasn't clear what it would look like.

Strategies are different for each school and head coach but for the Auburn Tigers and Bryan Harsin, it seems like it has been a way to bring Alabama natives back home.

In Harsin's first offseason, he brought two Alabama natives back to the state after they started their college careers elsewhere.

This offseason, the Tigers have already brought four Alabama natives back to the state.

Marcus Harris

The former Kansas Jayhawk impressed on the defensive front last season and is expected to take on an even larger role this season.

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Jordon Ingram

Ingram transferred in before the fall of 2021. He has a chance to offer Auburn some needed depth at the running back position.

Hometown: Mobile, AL

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robby Ashford

The former Oregon quarterback was all of the talk from Auburn's A-Day game. He has a chance to be in Auburn's quarterback battle this fall after transferring in this offseason.

Hometown: Hoover, AL

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jayson Jones

The big-bodied defensive lineman Transfer from Oregon earlier this season and has a chance to be a solid part of the defensive front.

Hometown: Calera, AL

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

DJ James

The former Oregon Duck spent a lot of time with the second team throughout spring practice but many expect the cornerback to crack the rotation this fall.

Hometown: Spanish Fort

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dazalin Worsham

The former Miami wide receiver will add depth and more competition to a wide-open battle for playing time among pass catchers.

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

© Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Harsin and his staff are not done this offseason and will aim to add more players via the transfer portal over the next few weeks to help add depth to some of their positions of need.

