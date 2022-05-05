Bryan Harsin brings another Alabama native home via the transfer portal
By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
Bryan Harsin is bringing Alabama natives back to the state via the transfer portal.
The new era of college football began when players could transfer to another school one time without losing any eligibility. Everyone knew it would impact college football forever but it wasn't clear what it would look like.
Strategies are different for each school and head coach but for the Auburn Tigers and Bryan Harsin, it seems like it has been a way to bring Alabama natives back home.
In Harsin's first offseason, he brought two Alabama natives back to the state after they started their college careers elsewhere.
This offseason, the Tigers have already brought four Alabama natives back to the state.
Harsin and his staff are not done this offseason and will aim to add more players via the transfer portal over the next few weeks to help add depth to some of their positions of need.
