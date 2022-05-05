ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Jolly Pumpkin Dearborn plans July reopening after closing at start of year

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Jolly Pumpkin's Dearborn location is planning to reopen in July. The brewpub on Michigan Avenue announced it was temporarily closing on Jan. 1. After closing, the...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

These Southeast Michigan Restaurants and Bars Closed in 2022

Restaurants, bars, and cafes have lives. They open, grow, and eventually close — sometimes suddenly, and sometimes simply because it’s time for their owners to move on. Welcome to The Shutter, a regularly updated roundup of Detroit and metro Detroit’s restaurant closures. The list is by no means comprehensive. Have information on another closing? Send all tips to detroit@eater.com.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit doughnut shop closes its doors after 43 years

WARREN, Mich. – A family-owned doughnut shop is closing its doors after serving the Warren community for 43 years. The Donut Hole off of Van Dyke Avenue announced Friday that the owners are putting away their rolling pins and retiring. The doughnut shop is open till 2 p.m. on...
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Detroit, MI
Dearborn, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Dexter, MI
Dearborn, MI
Lifestyle
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Dearborn, MI
Restaurants
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Michigan Avenue#Beer#Food Drink#Mich Lrb Fox
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Metro Detroit-based Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop pulls out all the stops

Who would have thought to put one of dining's pricier delicacies on a food truck? Nick Wilson and his partner and aunt, Kathryn Wilson, did it in 2018. Improbably, a $35 lobster roll is their best-seller when the truck makes its weekly rounds of various gyms, a sneaker store, and a dispensary in the metro area. At their new carry-out-only storefront in Dearborn, people are ordering an $18 half-roll plus "something else," says Nick Wilson: "We have so many ideas and people want to try a little bit of everything."
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Ann Arbor News

Long 80-degree spell looking likely for Michigan

If you are waiting for some really warm weather, it’s going to happen next week. It probably won’t be just a one-day wonder, either. There is going to be a rearranging of the upper-air pattern around the northern hemisphere next week. These upper-air pattern changes are common and nothing to be alarmed about. I always give the analogy of the lava lamp from back in the 1970s. As the lightbulb heats up, the blobs of red start to rise in the lava lamp. The blobs travel in a cycle. Then at one point, a red blob collides with another blob and disrupts the circulation.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy