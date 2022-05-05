ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 5

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo view a log of the calls for service, click here. Cynthia Kisting...

Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Dallas County, IA
Minburn, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Dallas County, IA
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on 7 Warrants

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Kane Allen Michael Farlow of Creston on Saturday for Domestic Abuse, Assault-Strangulation, and Interference with Official Acts. In addition to those charges, Officers charged Farlow with a Department of Corrections Warrant for a Violation of Parole. Farlow had 7 Union County Warrants:. DUS-Driving while License...
CRESTON, IA
KAAL-TV

Man arrested in Mason City drug bust

(ABC 6 News) - The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office and associated agencies executed warrants at six Mason City-area locations. Felix Allen Arp was arrested in connection with an ongoing methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in N Iowa. Arp, 30, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver,...
MASON CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dickinson County homicide suspect waives right to jury trial

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A woman charged with killing a Lake Park, Iowa, woman has chosen to have a judge rather than a jury decide her case. Allison Decker on Wednesday waived her right to a jury trial. District Judge Shayne Mayer instead will determine if Decker is guilty or not guilty.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Lengthy standoff in Mason City neighborhood ends with two men arrested

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men are facing drug charges after an hours-long standoff in downtown Mason City. The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle sped away from an attempted traffic stop west of the downtown area around 12:23 pm Friday. That started a pursuit which ended when the suspect vehicle went off the road in the 300 block of 1st Street NW and hit a tree. The State Patrol says both people in the vehicle ran away.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Two semis collide, killing Winnebago County man

ALGONA, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is killed in a Kossuth County collision. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 9 am Friday at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street. The Patrol says Chad Bjork, 49 of Albert City, was driving a semi south and failed to yield the right of way, crashing with the eastbound semi driven by Allan Schuler, 48 of Thompson.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 12:00 pm, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Fairchild Rd just north of Horak Rd. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2002 silver Ford Ranger in the east ditch. An investigation showed that the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Marion County authorities identify missing man in boating accident

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — 24 hours after an accident on the Des Moines River, just southeast of Runnels, authorities have released the name of the missing individual. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified 34-year-old Dustin Lee Dittmer of Colfax, Iowa as the man still missing after the boat he was on capsized at 4 p.m. […]
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-380 crash Thursday

Two fallen Iowa State Patrol troopers honored at Peace Officer Memorial. State leaders honored two fallen Iowa State troopers at a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire in Linn County just after 7 a.m. Teen accused of killing...
LINN COUNTY, IA

