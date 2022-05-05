ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Politico Leak: It’s Time for Chief Justice Roberts to Take a Look in the Mirror

By Steven Lubet
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is furious over the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion that appears to portend the complete demolition of constitutional abortion rights in the U.S. Calling the leak to the website Politico a “betrayal” of confidences and a “singular and egregious” breach of trust,...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 22

Lee S.
3d ago

Yes please. We need to know who leaked it. The content although inflamming is not the most important part; the leak is important and a person willing to breach trust in our legal system should not be working in it.

Reply(2)
23
Make America Decent Again
3d ago

Roberts clutches his rosary beads over a leaked draft decision and calls for an investigation. Wife of Justice Thomas participates in discussions to illegally overturn a Presidential election and he..........yawns. Feckless Chief Justice. History won’t treat him well.

Reply(2)
16
Rob Maddox
1d ago

So Roberts is somehow responsible for liberal presidents nominating Justices that have no respect for the constitution they are charged with upholding, or their disrespect for the Court.

Reply(3)
3
Related
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Chief Justice Roberts Not Writing Abortion Opinion In Case You Still Had Any Delusions About How Bad This Will Be

The Supreme Court just handed down Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller, another 6-3 opinion advancing the new canon of statutory construction irrumabo populus. While important to future deaf and blind Americans who mistakenly believed laws making it illegal to discriminate against deaf and blind people actually meant it was illegal to discriminate against deaf and blind people, the opinion held additional significance to Court observers seeking a sneak preview of the upcoming abortion decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
John Roberts
Person
Antonin Scalia
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Justice#The Supreme Court
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy