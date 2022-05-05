ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-How is Elon Musk funding his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter

(Reuters) - Elon Musk has won the backing of some of the world’s wealthiest investors for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.

From Oracle Corp’s co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed close friend of Musk, to Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had earlier rejected the takeover bid, a bunch of investors have now thrown their weight behind the offer.

Here’s how the deal stacks up:

** Musk increased his financing commitment to $27.25 billion, from $21 billion - including the new $7.14 billion funding announced on Thursday

** The margin loan from Morgan Stanley tied to his Tesla stock stands at $6.25 billion, down from $12.5 billion announced on April 21

** Musk has secured commitments from banks for $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter shares

Following is a list of investors who have together promised about $7 billion in funding, according to a filing on Thursday:

Equity Description Equity

Investor Commitment

A.M. Management & - $25 million

Consulting

AH Capital Management VC firm founded by Marc $400 million

Andreessen and Ben Horowitz

Aliya Capital SpaceX investor $360 million

Partners

BAMCO Investment adviser $100 million

Binance Cryptocurrency firm $500 million

Brookfield Canadian investment firm $250 million

with over $690 billion

assets under management

DFJ Growth IV Tesla, SolarCity, SpaceX $100 million

Partners and The Boring Company

investor

Fidelity Management & Acts as the investment $316 million

Research Company advisor to Fidelity’s

family of mutual funds

Honeycomb Asset Private investment firm led $5 million

Management by Chief Investment Officer

David Fiszel

Key Wealth Advisors $30 million

Lawrence J. Ellison Oracle co-founder Larry $1 billion

Revocable Trust Ellison’s trust

Litani Ventures Chicago-based VC firm $25 million

Qatar Holding Investment house founded by $375 million

Qatar Investment Authority

Sequoia Capital Fund Invested in The Boring $800 million

Company

Strauss Capital LLC - $150 million

Tresser Blvd 402 LLC - $8.5 million

(Cartenna)

VyCapital Invested in The Boring $700 million

Company

Witkoff Capital New York-based $100 million

real estate tycoon Steven

Witkoff’s firm

Saudi Arabian Twitter investor $1.89 billion (34,948,975

investor Prince shares)

Alwaleed bin Talal

