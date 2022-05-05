SAMHSA Youth and Families Peer Support virtual event to take place

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (or SAMHSA) has announced a peer support for youth and families event which will take place on Thursday.

The event will be held in recognition of National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day 2022, and will be held virtually from 1:00 – 2:00 ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Senior Advisor for Children, Youth and Families, Gary M. Blau, Ph.D. will serve as the emcee of the event, which will feature several distinguished speakers.

Featured speakers scheduled to contribute to the event include Hugh Davis, Executive Director at Wisconsin Family Ties, Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, and Johanna Bergen, Executive Director for Youth MOVE National.

Along with these distinguished contributors, the event will also feature remarks by Dr. Anita Everett, Director of Center for Mental Health Services, and Melinda J. Baldwin, Ph.D., Director at Division of Prevention, Traumatic Stress, and Special Programs.

This event will commemorate child and youth mental health and honor youth and family peer support. Those interested in attending may follow the link to register here.

To find out more about the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, visit the SAMHSA website here.