Houston, TX

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’ Debuts in Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

By Trevor Anderson
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same week as Megan Thee Stallion Day (May 2) in her native Houston, the hitmaker has more to celebrate: She adds another top 10 to her history on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as “Plan B” debuts at No. 7 on the list dated May 7. With the entrance, the...

Billboard

Kanye West to Drop ‘Life of the Party’ Music Video on Mother’s Day

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is planning to release a new music video on Mother’s Day. The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, is scheduled to drop a visual for his 2021 song “Life of the Party” on Sunday (May 8) at 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET, according to a press release. The six-and-a-half-minute track, a collaboration with André 3000, was featured on the deluxe edition of Ye’s 10th album, Donda. The new video will be available on Ye’s official YouTube channel, along with other digital platforms. The “Life of the Party” video will also...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Billboard

Watch Pete Davidson Joke That He ‘Secretly’ Hopes Kanye West ‘Pulls a Mrs. Doubtfire’

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West spent the beginning of 2022 posting a number of photos on Instagram and releasing music videos that mocked and harassed Pete Davidson, to whom he gave the nickname “Skete.” The comedian, meanwhile, has been compiling material for his new stand-up special. Davidson headlined two stand-up shows at the Fonda in Los Angeles, California, last week for the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, where he made a few jokes about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband. “Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” he asked, met with laughs. “I come...
Billboard

Every Song Ranked on Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ Album: Critic’s Picks

Click here to read the full article. As Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg said earlier this week, “It’s either Euphoria or f—–g Jack Harlow on Complex every 10 minutes.” Arguably, no artist has taken more advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic musically than Missionary Jack, who is on the precipice of joining rap’s A-list and seemingly became America’s heartthrob overnight. The Louisville native has turned lifelong dreams into realities this year — whether it was joining Kanye West on stage in February, vacationing to Turks and Caicos with Drake, or notching his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the Fergie-sampling...
Billboard

Bad Bunny Tops Spotify Records for Most-Streamed Album in 2022, Most-Streamed Artist Globally in a Day

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny‘s new album Un Verano Sin Ti is already making a splash on streaming services. In its first day of release, Friday (May 6), the Puerto Rican star broke two records, Spotify announced. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti became the most-streamed album in 2022 so far. The artist also reached the milestone of becoming the most-streamed artist globally in one day, with 183 million streams. Drake previously held this record, with 176.8 million streams. On Friday, all 23 songs on Bad Bunny’s new album ranked in the top 30 of Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart,...
Billboard

Jack Harlow Calls Out the ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Reaction to Lil Nas X’s Queerness

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow is having his moment. Between scoring his first solo No. 1 hit with “First Class” and unveiling his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You, the 24-year-old rapper is taking the spotlight. But in a new interview, Harlow wants to make sure that the people who supported him throughout his rise aren’t being mistreated. In a new article from The Guardian published on Friday (May 6), Harlow spoke about his chart-topping collaboration with Lil Nas X on”Industry Baby,” and how he was surprised to see such a loud negative reaction from conservatives...
