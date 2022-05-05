ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Disick Broke Down In Tears When Kourtney Kardashian Told Her Over The Phone That She And Travis Barker Had Gotten Engaged And It Caused A Ton Of Drama Behind-The-Scenes

By Leyla Mohammed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Hg8B_0fTxdUER00

ICYMI: The latest episode of The Kardashians finally spilled all the behind-the-scenes details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s grand engagement!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXiy2_0fTxdUER00
Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage

As you might know, Kourtney and Travis announced back in October that they were engaged after under a year of dating. They kept things pretty low-key at the time, only sharing sweet Instagram posts with the matching captions: “forever.”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

But after an insider vaguely told E! News that “the family” were present at the proposal, fans couldn’t help but wonder exactly who was there for the huge surprise — especially given that both Kourtney and Travis each have three kids from previous relationships.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Travis shares Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and former stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Instagram: @travisbarker

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. At the time, several sources claimed Scott — who’d been struggling to come to terms with Kourt’s new relationship — was “ beside himself ” at the news of her engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Re0Wp_0fTxdUER00
David Becker / WireImage

Well now, thanks to the latest episode of The Kardashians , which aired on Hulu last night, we finally know exactly who was there and what went down on the big night — and it’s safe to say that things got pretty messy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086aIF_0fTxdUER00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

So, the episode begins with the Kar-Jenner bunch making their way from Calabasas to Santa Barbara for the engagement. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, drive with Kim, while Kendall and Kylie travel together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7OVJ_0fTxdUER00
Scott Barbour / Getty Images

Khloé later joins the group alongside Tristan Thompson, with whom she'd recently rekindled her relationship after years of on-and-off dating. At present, the pair are no longer together following his paternity scandal that unfolded a few months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLpXz_0fTxdUER00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

Close friends of the family Simon Huck and Phil Riportella also join the bunch in Santa Barbara, as do all of Travis’s kids.

Instagram: @simonhuck

The family excitedly wait in the hotel while Travis proposes to Kourt on the beach, exactly a year on from the date that they “first hooked up.” As expected, the romantic engagement is something out of a movie — and came as a huge surprise to Kourtney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9vaw_0fTxdUER00
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“I feel like I’m living in a fairytale,” she says in a confessional. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anything more perfect. I’ve never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis, and until this relationship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122fsp_0fTxdUER00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The now-engaged couple eventually make their way up to the hotel, where their loved ones congratulate them on their new status. In fact, Kris breaks down into tears as she expresses her joy over the engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcNzc_0fTxdUER00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But while the family’s celebrations are well underway, it’s not long before Kourtney ponders how she should break the news to her three children — none of whom, of course, are present.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“How do I tell my kids?” she asks the group. “I feel like I need to tell them now ‘cause they’re gonna see it on the internet.”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Kris’s boyfriend, Corey, suggests that Kourt should probably tell them “in private.” Khloé agrees, telling her sister: “I would probably go in private. They’re younger than Travis’s kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oln3i_0fTxdUER00
instagram.com

Soon enough, Kourtney sees that she’s missed a couple of calls from Penelope and heads into a separate room to ring her back.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“Do you wanna know what my surprise was? We got engaged!” Kourtney tells Penelope on FaceTime. Kim quickly joins her sister and says, “Look it, mom got a ring!”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

But, clearly overcome with emotion, Penelope breaks into tears at the news.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Kourtney looks uncomfortable as she awkwardly laughs and asks her daughter if it’s “upsetting” that she and Travis had gotten engaged that night, but Penelope bluntly says, “hang up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaqEt_0fTxdUER00
Gotham / GC Images

Visibly worried, Kourtney says that she feels bad before elaborating in a confessional: “I think Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her, and even though she loves Travis I think she doesn’t know what [the engagement] means — you know, like, is that taking me away?”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Kourt then FaceTimes her youngest son, Reign, who at first doesn’t know what it means that they’re engaged. She later says she tried to call her eldest son, Mason, twice, but he hadn’t picked up.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“I do wish that my kids were here,” she says in a confessional. “It would have made them feel more included in the decision, and part of the surprise.”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“I know that my mom made that decision... And it probably wasn’t her best,” she adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJ7lJ_0fTxdUER00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kourtney and Kim are then joined by the rest of the sisters, all of whom discuss Scott and the kids’ involvement at length. They note that the children may understandably feel as though their dad is being replaced by Travis, which may explain why Penelope was so upset. Khloé even compares the entire situation to their mom, Kris, remarrying after getting divorced from the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Kourt eventually concludes that Scott needs to be on board with things for the sake of their children. Later on in the episode, we learn that Travis and Kourtney actually sat down with Penelope to explain things to her firsthand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IY93j_0fTxdUER00
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Penelope’s sitting next to me, and me and Travis told her today that he really wanted her there but it just wasn’t decided on,” Kourtney tells Khloé over the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrHEk_0fTxdUER00
Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Elsewhere, we also end up seeing Scott’s annoyance at the kids not being invited to the engagement. He tells Khloé: “They were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren’t there. Hopefully they’ll be invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCj2N_0fTxdUER00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for ABA

“Me personally, if I got engaged 15 minutes away, I would’ve just said someone just get in the car and drive my kids here. And [Penelope] would’ve been ecstatic,” he adds. “We’re acting as if the place was 10 hours away — I can get there in 55 minutes.”

Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

So, it’s safe to say that things behind-the-scenes on the night of Kourtney and Travis’s engagement were a lot more messy than we perhaps thought.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

But what’s more, it looks like Kourt — who live-tweeted while the episode aired — is still upset about her kids’ lack of involvement in the surprise proposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWP8n_0fTxdUER00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Quoting one person who tweeted that “the kids should’ve been there regardless,” Kourt wrote: “FACTS.”

FACTS! 🥺🥺 https://t.co/oP8bBwgXAv

@kourtneykardash 04:25 AM - 05 May 2022

And she went on to like a couple of tweets that directly slammed her family’s decision to not include her kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOzwK_0fTxdUER00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Awful decision on Kris’ part to not have Kourtney’s kids at the proposal. Penelope sobbing on FaceTime broke my heart!” read one tweet.

Awful decision on Kris’ part to not have Kourtney’s kids at the proposal. Penelope sobbing on FaceTime broke my heart!🥺 #TheKardashians

@hiimbets 04:33 AM - 05 May 2022

“Kris & the sisters definitely should have invited Kourtney's kids to her engagement. Hearing Penelope cry because your mom had to tell her on FaceTime is so heartbreaking. They definitely should've been invited so they felt included and not like outcasts,” read another.

Kris &amp; the sisters definitely should have invited Kourtney's kids to her engagement. Hearing Penelope cry because your mom had to tell her on FaceTime is so heartbreaking. They definitely should've been invited so they felt included and not like outcasts #TheKardashians

@Dojaslover_ 04:52 AM - 05 May 2022

You can watch this episode of The Kardashians now on Hulu or Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be released on May 11.

