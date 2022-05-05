Big Rapids Elks honors students from Mecosta, Osceola counties

The Big Rapids Elks Lodge 974 recently honored nine local students at its Outstanding Student Awards Banquet. (Photo courtesy/Joshua Eling)

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Elks Lodge 974 recently hosted its Outstanding Student Awards Banquet where the lodge honored nine local students.

Paul Griffith, retired executive director of Michigan Works! West Central, was the keynote speaker and challenged the award winners to never give up in the face of adversity.

Outstanding Student Award winners included Amina Masoud, of Big Rapids; Chase Inosencio, of Big Rapids Virtual School; Vanessa Totten, of Chippewa Hills; Jessica Cole, of Crossroads Charter Academy; Ava Retlewski, of Evart; Hailey Ihde, of Morley Stanwood; and Chad Landis, of Reed City.

During the evening, the Pat Alber Memorial Scholarship also was awarded to Emma Eling, of Big Rapids, and the Elks MVS State Scholarship winner to Angelique Bell, of White Cloud.