Downfall of Kidd Creole from 80s rap stardom to doss house and jail as he’s locked up for stabbing homeless man to death

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FROM chart-topping rapper to convicted murderer, this is the incredible downfall of Kidd Creole who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death.

The Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five rapper was convicted for manslaughter by a New York City court this month.

Rapper Kidd Creole faces 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death in New York City Credit: AP
John Jolly was stabbed in the chest twice with a steak knife Credit: DIVISION OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE SER
Creole shot to fame in the 80s with the rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Credit: AP:Associated Press

Creole, who was born Nathaniel Glover, stabbed 55-year-old John Jolly to death in Manhattan in 2017 because he thought he was gay.

The 62-year-old pleaded not guilty and said he acted in self-defence after being approached by Jolly on the street that fateful August night.

Jolly, who was homeless, was later found by tourists and rushed to hospital where he died.

Creole's life could have been one of success but years of fame and horror lifestyle choice saw the once celebrated artist fall from grace.

His journey to fame began in 1976 when he along with his brother Melvin, later Melle Mel, immersed themselves into the fledgling art scene in their South Bronx neighborhood.

The duo created their own type of beat as a way to "meet girls" and teamed up with Keith Wiggins (Keef Cowboy) in 1978 to form the Three MCs.

After gaining notoriety, the men teamed up with Mr. Ness/Scorpio, Rahiem, and DJ Joseph Saddler, better known as Grandmaster Flash and became known as Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

The rap group shot to fame with their signature track The Message in 1982 and went to define a new genre of music known as conscious hip-hop.

Their songs, “Freedom” and “White Lines (Don’t Do It),” helped catapult the group to stardom in the ’80s and made them household names in the hip-hop world.

But by the early 1980s cracks began to appear and the band split with Creole and Rahiem leaving for Elektra Records in 1983.

It would be a choice that would later come to haunt Creole, whose fame soon waned, as did his wealth.

Despite a slew of hits and the odd appearance with Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Creole's life slowly began to implode.

He went broke in the 1980s and was forced to get a temp job to keep afloat and lived in a rooming house in the Bronx.

The rapper also had a checkered past and was arrested on weapons possession charges three times.

When Creole was younger, he was shot as the victim of an attempted robbery, which he claimed was why he felt compelled to carry a gun to defend himself.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist's life came crashing down when he stabbed Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after he thought the man was hitting on him while he was out in the city one late night in August 2017.

He fled the scene and went to his office where he washed the knife and later disposed of it in a sewer at the Bronx subway station.

Police recovered the weapon the following day and arrested Creole with second-degree murder and accused of committing of a homophobic hate crime.

Hitting out at his 16-year sentence, Creole said: "I’m very disappointed in the way that that this whole situation played out.

"I’ve been portrayed as a callous and senseless [killer]…which is far from the person who I am.

"I’ve been slandered and all this made me seem as if I am a person who actually has no remorse and no repentance."

Supreme Court Justice Michele Rodney shot back, telling the convicted murderer that "a life is a life is a life" that that the killing was not "somehow justified because the person is homeless".

Creole's lawyer Scottie Celestin said his client would appeal the conviction.

Creole left Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five to start his own band Credit: Getty
Creole and his former band mates were inducted into the hall of fame in 2007 Credit: Getty

