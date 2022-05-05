ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny’s Pizza is the pie specialist

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094CHO_0fTxdNIa00
Danny Poggie, right, owner of Danny’s Pizza in Enfield, has been in the pizza and restaurant business for more than 50 years. His daughter, Stacy Carattini, left, has worked on and off with her father for 27 years in the family-run business. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

ENFIELD — For more than 50 years, Danny Poggie has been serving guests at restaurants in Enfield and Somers, starting out as a bartender before creating a prize-winning pizza business — Danny’s Pizza on Hazard Avenue.

“I had a place in Somers called Colony Villa Pizza,” he said.

Poggie said he sold Colony Villa Pizza, but the buyer lost his lease and moved behind Dalene Flooring and Carpet One on Hazard Avenue, right next to where Danny’s Pizza is currently located.

When the owner couldn’t continue to pay Poggie for the purchase of Colony Villa, Poggie said he reached an agreement with him to take the restaurant back.

“We were next door for 11 years in the back of the carpet place,” Poggie said. “Then we bought this place next door, renovated it, and we’ve been here 16 years.”

“We did very well,” he said.

Danny's Pizza

Where: 535 Hazard Ave., Enfield.

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu: Pizza, sandwiches, wraps, dinners.

Contact: 860-763-5511; dannyspizzaenfield.com.

The current location had previously been a chiropractor’s office before he bought it, he said, and required him to renovate the place and get almost all new equipment.

Pizza has always been what Poggie has made, and when it comes to the menu, he said he never wanted to make a large menu, keeping it pretty simple.

“Basically pizza, sandwiches, wraps, and quesadillas,” he said. “We do dinners, but I didn’t want to be just another place that had dinners. I figured I’d just concentrate on pizza and sandwiches.”

Danny’s Pizza offers two types of pizza, a pan pizza with a thicker crust, and a thin crust pizza that is cooked right on the stone of the stone oven.

Most of the time, he said, doing pizza two ways requires him and his staff to use two ovens, but on slow days — if he’s careful and attentive — he can cook both styles of pizzas in one oven.

The crown jewel of Danny’s Pizza is its award-winning chicken cordon bleu pizza.

“I entered it into a contest on a pizza trade magazine,” he said. “They have a show every year in Atlantic City featuring five pizzas on the East Coast. I won a free trip to Atlantic City, I got a check for $500 and I had to go to the show and demonstrate how to make the pizza. Chicken and bacon is always a popular combination, and a white sauce that we put on it. It’s a filling pizza. You can’t eat a lot of it.”

There are other designer pizzas on the menu, he said, including the Chicken Santa Fe Pizza, the Rajun Cajun Pizza, and the popular Taco Pizza.

“We have a dozen on the list,” he said.

The pan pizzas come in three sizes: the small 10-inch, large 16-inch, and extra large 18-inch. The thin crust comes in a New York-style 20-inch pie.

What makes Danny’s pizza different from other local pizza places, he said, is the dough and the sauce.

“I put more eggs in the dough,” he said. “It makes it thicker, makes it puffier and more of a bread. It’s not hard. It’s not crunchy.

“We use a basic tomato product and spices,” he said of the sauce. “What we don’t do is put any sugar in it, so it’s not a very sweet sauce. Most places put sugar in their pizza sauce. We don’t.”

For their pasta sauces, though, he said they make a variety.

“We feature different sauces when it comes to our dinners,” he said. “We have regular marinara, a bolognese sauce, which is a meat sauce, then we have one that’s called the Luigi sauce, which is a marinara with cream added to it. Then we have the Old World sauce, which is almost identical to what they serve at Disney World. A friend of mine used to work there and showed me how to make it. It’s a really healthy sauce. A lot of vegetables in it all crunched up in a blender. You wouldn’t know it was in the sauce. It’s less spicy and a little sweeter. It’s probably the most popular sauce we have.”

Every Monday and Tuesday, Danny’s has a special where customers can pick, mix, and match their own pasta and sauce, served with meatballs and garlic bread for $8.95.

Danny’s Pizza is a family-run operation. Poggie’s daughter, granddaughter, and two sons all work there.

“We have a lot of prep,” said Stacy Carattini, Poggie’s daughter. “It’s not canned mushrooms, it’s not canned peppers. He roasts all his own peppers.”

Carattini said she’s been working on and off for her father for 27 years, working at all three restaurant locations with him.

“It can be fun, but also stressful,” she said.

She said it’s good to see her father still working at the age of 74.

“It’s what he loves to do,” she said, “also upsetting because of the pandemic it’s been very stressful. We’re doing the best we can. We have our own following. He’s not in competition with anybody. He does what he does and he loves it.”

