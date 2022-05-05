ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Little People, Big World fans in shock after Jacob Roloff tweets then deletes major update about family farm’s future

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25arJG_0fTxdLX800

LITTLE People, Big World fans have been left in shock after Jacob Roloff tweeted, then deleted a major update about his family farm's future.

An alleged tweet by Jacob, 25, has resurfaced online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaUIq_0fTxdLX800
Jacob Roloff allegedly tweeted he was 'preparing the farm for sale' Credit: isabelsofiarock/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49J7n7_0fTxdLX800
Jacob reportedly deleted this tweet, which has resurfaced online Credit: Twitter/Reddit

The LPBW star reportedly has been "preparing the farm for sale."

The reality star seemed to be in a cheery mood as he allegedly gushed: "Hell yeah."

Jacob appeared to having different feelings after "realizing the farm is for sale."

He allegedly felt torn between: "Well this sucks," and "What the f**k."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ukkn_0fTxdLX800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNMFE_0fTxdLX800

This came after the TLC star shaded his famous family in a scathing tweet back in April.

He tweeted: "Did I screw up not selling my soul for TV & ad money?

"Hope not lots of laughs, but rent is too damn high, and I work too damn much.

Jacob concluded: "Life is for vibes."

Jacob and his wife Isabel, 22, welcomed their newborn baby boy, Mateo, back in December 2021.

Comments / 7

MAMO
1d ago

he would be the last one capable of purchasing the Farm property he doesn't have any money he hasn't been on the reality show he's been on The Fringe of the family.

Reply
2
Related
Tri-City Herald

‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Molly Roloff: Rare Photos of the Former Reality Star

There she is! Molly Roloff largely stays out of the spotlight these days – despite having grown up in front of the cameras on Little People, Big World. TLC viewers were first introduced to Amy and Matt Roloff and their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, in March 2006. Since then, all four children have gotten married, with Molly and brothers Jeremy and Jacob each choosing to leave the series. While Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff remain in the headlines for their podcast, outside projects and adorable family, Molly and Jacob have opted for a more private life with their growing families.
SPOKANE, WA
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big World#Little People#Family Farm#Family Business#Lpbw
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Slammed for Hawaii Vacation After Surprising Admission

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is in the heat of backlash, but this time it isn't for what some have dubbed a "parenting fail." The former TLC star's recent Instagram posts have racked up dozens of comments from people slamming Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff for "flaunting" their wealth amid their family vacation to Hawaii, which marked their fifth trip to the tropical locale.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shares Some Major News About Her Wedding Dress

Teresa Giudice’s wedding plans are coming together. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently spilled some exciting details about her upcoming summer nuptials, revealing that she’s finally found the perfect gown — or more accurately, gowns. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Teresa shared...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
420K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy