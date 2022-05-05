Little People, Big World fans in shock after Jacob Roloff tweets then deletes major update about family farm’s future

LITTLE People, Big World fans have been left in shock after Jacob Roloff tweeted, then deleted a major update about his family farm's future.

An alleged tweet by Jacob, 25, has resurfaced online.

Jacob Roloff allegedly tweeted he was 'preparing the farm for sale' Credit: isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Jacob reportedly deleted this tweet, which has resurfaced online Credit: Twitter/Reddit

The LPBW star reportedly has been "preparing the farm for sale."

The reality star seemed to be in a cheery mood as he allegedly gushed: "Hell yeah."

Jacob appeared to having different feelings after "realizing the farm is for sale."

He allegedly felt torn between: "Well this sucks," and "What the f**k."

This came after the TLC star shaded his famous family in a scathing tweet back in April.

He tweeted: "Did I screw up not selling my soul for TV & ad money?

"Hope not lots of laughs, but rent is too damn high, and I work too damn much.

Jacob concluded: "Life is for vibes."

Jacob and his wife Isabel, 22, welcomed their newborn baby boy, Mateo, back in December 2021.