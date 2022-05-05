ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man opens emergency exit, walks out onto wing of moving plane at O’Hare Airport

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
united airlines plane A United Airlines jet taxis at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson)

A man is in custody after allegedly opening the emergency exit and walking out onto the wing of a United plane while it was moving Thursday morning at O’Hare International Airport.

WGN9 says it happened around 4:30 a.m. as the United Airlines plane was heading to the airport gate.

Police told Fox32 that the unidentified man pulled the emergency door open, walked out, and slid down onto the airfield.

The man has been taken into custody and the charges he may face have not yet been released. No further information has been released.

