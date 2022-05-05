ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analyst Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Gates Industrial Corp has an average price target of $17.0 with a high of $20.00 and a...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eversource Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eversource Energy ES within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $91.0 versus the current price of Eversource Energy at $89.335, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics GXO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $82.33 versus the current price of GXO Logistics at $58.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Virgin Galactic Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Virgin Galactic Hldgs has an average price target of $12.75 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Definitive Healthcare DH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Definitive Healthcare has an average price target of $28.75 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $24.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Consolidated Edison Stands With Analysts

Consolidated Edison ED has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Consolidated Edison. The company has an average price target of $85.78 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $72.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bloodbath Getting Worse: Crypto Experts Say Mid-$20,000 Range May Be Next

One crypto analyst warns investors not to go all-in as Bitcoin drops. Another analyst says BTC is likely heading to the mid-$20,000 range. Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken below $35,000. The price of BTC marked a low of $34,378.04 over the past 24 hours. Apart from a short selloff in January, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been this low in 2022. The apex crypto remains above the key $29,000 level that was tested multiple times in the summer of 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Lazetrader Launches Its Disruptive Technology Leveraging AI for Forex Trading

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Here's How EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED Has Performed Since Its IPO

EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED EDBL opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in November 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 2.93 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock decreased 3.67% from its opening price of $3.0 to its closing price of $2.89.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About DuPont de Nemours?

DuPont de Nemours's (NYSE:DD) short percent of float has fallen 21.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Rain City Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Rain City Resources Inc. RAIN (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved a share consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a three (3) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 47,795,601 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 15,126,860 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have issued and outstanding 15,931,867 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For 60,000 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $86,400, which is 16.49x the current floor price of 1.95211442 Ethereum ETH/USD ($86,400 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Revolution Payments Reveals Proprietary Software for Ensuring Lowest Possible Credit Card Processing Rates

ASHBURN, Va. - May 6, 2022 - ( ) Revolution Payments reveals a proprietary software that ensures that every credit card transaction qualifies fo the lowest possible interchange rates. The software runs behind the scenes to automatically enhance and populate the transaction data needed to qualify for the best possible interchange rates 100% of the time.
ASHBURN, VA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy