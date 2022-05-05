ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Outlook For TransAlta

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
TransAlta TAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TransAlta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. TransAlta bulls will hope to hear the company...

