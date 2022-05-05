ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Outlook For E W Scripps

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

E W Scripps SSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that E W Scripps will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. E W Scripps bulls will hope to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Infrastructure and Energy's Earnings Outlook

Infrastructure and Energy IEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Infrastructure and Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Infrastructure and Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Allakos Q1 Earnings

Allakos ALLK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allakos missed estimated earnings by 84.62%, reporting an EPS of $-3.6 versus an estimate of $-1.95. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Guardant Health

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Guardant Health GH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E W Scripps Ssp#Eps#E W Scripps
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Starbucks Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Starbucks Corporation SBUX, are trading lower on continued volatility following Wednesday's Fed decision. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Target

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
ANIMALS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Parker Hannifin

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Parker Hannifin PH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Definitive Healthcare DH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Definitive Healthcare has an average price target of $28.75 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $24.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Albemarle

Albemarle ALB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $248.0 versus the current price of Albemarle at $238.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Albemarle...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About DuPont de Nemours?

DuPont de Nemours's (NYSE:DD) short percent of float has fallen 21.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

8 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 200,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on April 8, 2022. The acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 2,263,000 Shares through the CSE between the period of April 11, 2022 to April 27, 2022, representing 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchases" and together with the Trigger Purchase, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently the Acquiror owns 19,383,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 1.45% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares. The 200,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share, for total consideration of $15,000.00 and the 2,263,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchases were purchased at a prices between $0.075 to $0.080 per Share for total consideration of $173,216.70.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Rain City Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Rain City Resources Inc. RAIN (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved a share consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a three (3) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 47,795,601 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 15,126,860 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have issued and outstanding 15,931,867 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Baidu Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu. Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy