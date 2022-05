Louisiana – On May 6, 2022, at approximately 8:35 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police reported that a portion of the ramp at Exit 231A from Interstate 10 eastbound to City Park Avenue/Metairie Road in New Orleans had been closed due to a sinkhole. At the time this was reported, drivers were still able to still able to use the exit.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO