ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

F1 star Lewis Hamilton and NFL legend Tom Brady spark new bromance with gushing tweets to each other after playing golf

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LEWIS HAMILTON and Tom Brady gushed over each other on social media to spark a new bromance between the two sporting legends.

The Mercedes driver and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined forces on the golf course on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijfgb_0fTxZ95p00
Lewis Hamilton shared this snap of him and Tom Brady during their golf day on Twitter Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zl64Q_0fTxZ95p00
Brady also posted pictures of him with Hamilton as the two gushed over each other Credit: INSTAGRAM

Hamilton, 37, and Brady, 44, were paired together in the Big Pilot Charity Challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

F1 legend Hamilton joked he should stick to 'driving on the track' after his performance in what he says was his first stab at golf for three years.

Meanwhile American ace Brady hit the longest drive of 278 yards, but he hooked his shot left onto an adjoining fairway at the Miami course.

Both men were quick to share snaps of them together on Twitter, as Hamilton referenced his seven F1 World Championship titles, along with Brady's seven SuperBowl wins.

Sharing an image to his 7.2 million followers, he tweeted: "14 world titles in a single tweet @TomBrady."

Brady then posted two pictures of the pair, as he also commented on Hamilton's F1 achievements.

He said: "Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton."

Hamilton has been enjoying himself in America leading up to this weekend's fifth race of the F1 season.

He recently partied late into the night in New York where he was snapped leaving the exclusive Cipriani with two mystery ladies.

The trio left the New York hotspot and got into the same car.

One wore what looks to be a stylish green blazer with a cute black bag.

And the other opted for leather trousers and a smart top.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Honest Admission On His Marriage To Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture perfect marriage, but things aren’t always easy for the star quarterback and the supermodel. In fact, Brady, who’s coming back for yet another NFL season, admitted that playing well into his 40s has been an issue in his marriage.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#F1#Mercedes#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Miami Beach Golf Club#Superbowl
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Explains What Madonna Saw In Him: "I Think Madonna Saw Me As A Kid In A Candy Store. She Was A Guy Like 'Wow, He's Very Somewhat Attractive, Nice Body.'"

Dennis Rodman has lived a crazy life, going through some huge changes since he was a little kid, wandering around during the first years of adulthood until he found basketball and fell in love with the beautiful game. After that, The Worm saw how his life changed, became a professional...
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Charles Barkley on Tiger Woods: It’s not fun to be around him

The book “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” brings us interesting details that surprised all golf fans. Author Alan Shipnuck in one part of the book, quotes Barkley who spoke about Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods and the differences between them: “One of the reasons Phil has lasted so long is because he’s had a joyful life.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Today

Danica Patrick was on the scene in Miami, Florida this weekend, for the first-ever Formula 1 race in South Florida. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was a part of the network coverage for the Formula 1 event, which featured the sport's top drivers competing in front of a packed Miami crowd, which included some notable celebrities (like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and David Beckham).
MIAMI, FL
MMAmania.com

UFC 274: Justin Gaethje reacts to Charles Oliveira scale fail, shoots down Brazilian defenders crying foul

Charles Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Justin Gaethje, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As a result, “Do Bronx” was stripped of the lightweight title and will be ineligible to reclaim it with a victory this weekend in “The Copper State.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Embattled golf legend Phil Mickelson gambled away $40M in just four years and placed 50 bets in 20 minutes in front of stunned journalist, biography claims

Phil Mickelson racked up $40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014 and flaunted his betting habit in front of an astonished reporter, according to the PGA star's biographer. Federal auditors discovered the steep losses while investigating Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme, according to an excerpt from...
GOLF
The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
421K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy