Chicago Student Killed One Week Before Her College Graduation

Two people have died in the same apartment building in what Chicago police believe to be a murder-suicide.

Brittany Nicole Kinlow , a 23-year-old University of Illinois student, was killed Monday (May 2) after police say her next-door neighbor fatally shot her inside the laundry room of an apartment building in Edgewater Beach, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Jovan Cabrera who allegedly died after shooting Kinlow and then turning the gun on himself police said.

A police report obtained by The Tribune indicates that a video shows Kinlow and Cabrera getting onto the 8th-floor elevator at the Belle Shore apartment complex. Later, Cabrera is seen re-entering the elevator, going to the eighth floor from the lobby.

A person called 911 after discovering Kinlow's body, the report said. She was pronounced dead at 1:41 p.m. and a preliminary autopsy report obtained by Fox 32 News states the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Kinlow, the outlets reported, was just one week away from graduating from the University of Illinois .

"To all of my friends and family it is my deepest regret to inform you we have lost our Angel, Brittany Kinlow(my niece) to gun violence," Kinlow's aunt wrote in a Facebook post . "Our hearts are torn to pieces."

"She was scheduled to graduate college May 9th from UIC. Please keep our family in your prayers as we try to make sense of this senseless act of violence," the post continues.

Chicago Police told People that the investigations into the deaths are ongoing.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

