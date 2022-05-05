ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Gets Thursday off

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Farmer is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers. Farmer will...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting for Cardinals Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 45 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .225 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto headed to Dodgers' bench Sunday

Hanser Alberto was not in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Alberto will take the evening off while Gavin Lux starts at second base and bats ninth. Our models project Alberto to make 370 more plate appearances this season, with 5 home runs, 38...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Sunday for San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants did not list Thairo Estrada as a starter for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Estrada will take the afternoon off while Brandon Crawford enters the lineup at shortstop and bats fifth. Mauricio Dubon will cover second base. Our models project Estrada for 228 more...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Giants thump Cardinals on Buster Posey night

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam in the first inning and matched his career high with six RBIs as the San Francisco Giants snapped out of their offensive funk and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 13-7 Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Middling performance Friday

Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Brewers#Night Game
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Swats third homer

Barnes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-0 win over the Cubs in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. He launched a solo shot off Drew Smyly in the fourth inning before wrapping up the scoring in the contest with a two-run single in the eighth. Barnes is taking full advantage of his limited opportunities behind Will Smith this season, and the 32-year-old backstop has a .972 OPS and three homers in only 25 plate appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Surrenders five runs in loss

Lorenzen (3-2) took the loss in a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Nationals on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Lorenzen struggled Saturday in allowing runs in four of the five innings he appeared despite tying a season high with five strikeouts. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent with a 1.77 ERA in three wins compared to a 10.13 mark in eight innings during two losses. He'll look to get back on track against Oakland next weekend.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Shelved with strained groin

The Twins placed Larnach on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right groin strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Larnach's move to the IL comes after he suffered the injury while throwing out a baserunner in Friday's 2-1 win over the Oakland, according to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He won't be eligible to return from the IL until May 18. While Larnach is on the shelf, the Twins will likely lean on a combination of Alex Kirilloff, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon to fill in for him in left field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Remains on roster

Perdomo remains on the Diamondbacks' roster following the activation of Josh Rojas from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas made his season debut Friday, getting the nod at third base, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated he would see time at shortstop and second base to give Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte breaks during the week. That rotation, along with off days for Rojas, opens up regular at-bats for Perdomo, who is slashing .290/.353/.419 over the last 10 games following a slow start. A shortstop by trade, Perdomo also made appearances at second and third base thus far in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Not starting second game

Olivares (quadriceps) isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Olivares exited Sunday's matinee with a right quadriceps strain, and it's not very surprising to see him on the bench for the second game. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat ninth, while Olivares should be considered day-to-day for now.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy