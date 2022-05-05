ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Mike Trout: Day off Thursday

Trout isn't starting Thursday against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange...

CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Shelved with strained groin

The Twins placed Larnach on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right groin strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Larnach's move to the IL comes after he suffered the injury while throwing out a baserunner in Friday's 2-1 win over the Oakland, according to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He won't be eligible to return from the IL until May 18. While Larnach is on the shelf, the Twins will likely lean on a combination of Alex Kirilloff, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon to fill in for him in left field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Not starting second game

Olivares (quadriceps) isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Olivares exited Sunday's matinee with a right quadriceps strain, and it's not very surprising to see him on the bench for the second game. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat ninth, while Olivares should be considered day-to-day for now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Suffers first blown save of season

Melancon (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one. The game was a pitchers' duel throughout, with Arizona breaking through for a run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 1-0 lead. Melancon was tasked with closing things out for Arizona but was unable to do so, allowing three straight two-out singles that allowed four runs to cross the plate. This was the veteran closer's first blown save as a member of the Diamondbacks after successfully converting his first five opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Departs with injury Sunday

Olivares was removed in the top of the third inning in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles with an apparent injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI prior to exiting the contest. Olivares was pulled from the game shortly after he was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back in majors

De La Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Brian Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move as De La Cruz returned to the Marlins only one day after being optioned down. He'll likely see time in center field against lefties while he is up this time around.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment Friday. The utility infielder hit .189/.200/.321 with one home run, 13 strikeouts and one walk in 57 plate appearances. Josh Rojas was activated from the injured list to take on a significant role in the infield.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Playing, but not 100 percent

Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Slowed by setback

Sale (ribs) is behind schedule by a few weeks after dealing with a non-baseball medical issue, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Sale has been out all season with a stress fracture in his ribcage. He was tracking toward returning when first eligible in early June, but a return in late June now seems more reasonable. The exact nature of his medical issue is unclear, but it was enough to pause his throwing progression. He seems to be nearly over the issue now, however, as he's expected to resume throwing soon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Tim Hill: Out with shoulder inflammation

Hill landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to shoulder inflammation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Hill has struggled to start the season, striking out just one batter in 5.2 innings while giving up seven runs on 11 hits. He'll now miss potentially an extended period, though the team hasn't specified exactly when he's expected back. Ray Kerr was recalled to give the Padres another lefty in the bullpen in Hill's absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Ejected from matinee

Knapp was ejected from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds while in the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old didn't appear in Saturday's matinee, but he was thrown out of the game by the home plate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Back to big-league club

Gilbreath was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gilbreath had a brief stint with the big-league club earlier this season, but he allowed six earned runs while posting a 3:4 K:BB across 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Justin Lawrence was optioned in the corresponding move.
DENVER, CO

