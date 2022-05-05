ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local counties experience relatively low early-voter turnout

By Rachel Kersey
 3 days ago
The Jefferson County Courthouse in downtown Beaumont. Photo made on May 13, 2020. Fran Ruchalski/The Enterprise (Fran Ruchalski, The Enterprise / The Enterprise)

Though there were some spikes in early voting totals, turnout in Jefferson, Hardin, and Orange counties for the May 2022 election was generally moderate to low.

Jefferson County saw a total of 5,150 voters come out, with 1,384 of those mail ballots received as of May 3. Of the 6 polling locations, 5 saw numbers in the hundreds with Rogers Park and the Port Arthur sub-courthouse topping the list at 792 and 565 respectively. But the numbers peaked at the Port Arthur library, with 1,363 voters showing up over the 9 days of early voting.

“We were pleased with the turnout from Port Arthur – both the mayoral race and the ISD race and the Sabine-Neches waterway election, including voters north of the county, outside the city limits of Port Arthur,” said county clerk Laurie Leister. “That seemed to be what probably has the most local interest.”

Leister says she is unsure if this should be considered low early voter turnout overall, high turnout, or about average because the county hasn’t seen normal voting in the last few years.

“It’s kind of hard to say,” she said. “Things are so different than they were. If I compare COVID years,  (totals) are higher, but going back farther than that, it’s hard to see.”

She said another factor making it confusing to judge the totals is what was on the ballot in each specific election over the years because items like constitutional amendments can change the number of voters who come to the polls. Orange County election clerk Donna Alford came to the same conclusion.

“I feel like (turnout) is just a little low, but with this, it's just really hard to judge because you have a municipal (election) and then you have the county constitutional amendment, so it's like two different elections together,” Alford said. “So if you look at one, it’s one way, if you look at the other one, it's another way.”

Orange County saw a grand total of 4,131 early voters, with 511 of that total being mail ballots.

Hardin County’s election clerk Alysa Freeman speculates that the reason for the slightly low turnout is that these two constitutional amendments were certified separately from the other amendments.

“It just depends on what kind of election we're talking about, like our constitutional amendment we had in November of last year, we had about 2300 voters,” Freeman said. “Normally they happen in November. These were just late getting approved by the legislature. It’s kind of a surprise to a lot of people.”

Hardin County saw just 456 in-person voters and 498 mail ballots for a combined total of 954 early votes cast.

The official election will happen this Saturday, May 7.

Comments / 0

Beaumont Enterprise

Memorial service scheduled for late Judge Richard P. LeBlanc, Jr.

A former Jefferson County judge who later served as the head of a drainage district has died. Judge Richard P. LeBlanc, Jr., 83, of Beaumont, died Sunday, according to his obituary. A gathering of Judge LeBlanc's family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m., with family reflections at 6 p.m. on Friday at Broussard's funeral home located at 2000 McFaddin Avenue in Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday,  at St. Anne Catholic Church located at 2715 Calder Avenue in Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

City begins work on clearing 9th Avenue homeless encampment

Plans announced April 14 to clear a homeless encampment on 9th Avenue began Friday morning. The once-active site at 950 9th Avenue said to have “more than 20-30 people living in tents on the property” in an April 11 report from the Port Arthur Police Department was empty at noon Friday as workers bulldozed shelters made of cardboard while several others observed.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
