One of the most iconic Italian breads is not the traditional loaf you might think it is. The rustic ciabatta loaf, known internationally as a quintessential Italian bread, looks like it could have crowded beside bowls of hearty stews and fresh farm-picked vegetables on trattoria tables since the Renaissance. But its artisanal appearance belies its surprisingly recent invention. As it became the favorite sandwich bread and a symbol of Mediterranean cuisine in the minds of consumers around the world, the story of its birth got quietly forgotten. But a visit to a small northern Italian city reveals the real and somewhat cunning history of this famous loaf.

