Energy Industry

HSBC breakup, Big Oil’s surprise restraint: podcast

By Aimee Donnellan
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $129 bln bank is under pressure from its largest shareholder to spin off its Asian unit. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why the plan deserves short shrift. Also, the decision by oil giants to limit production will win few friends.

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

