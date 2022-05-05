Lili Reinhart Stands By Her Comments About Kim Kardashian's Drastic Weight Loss, Wants To 'Call Out Toxic Behavior In Our Industry'

Mega

Lili Reinhart isn't standing down after she spoke about Kim Kardashian 's drastic weight loss on Instagram .

“*Sigh* I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention,” the 25-year-old shared via Twitter on Wednesday, May 4. “I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s OK.”

On Monday, May 2, Kardashian, 41, stepped out in a dress Marilyn Monroe wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy . When she was on the carpet, she explained that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order for the frock to fit.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f**king dress?" the blonde babe fumed. "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala . When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."

Mega

FANS SPOT SURPRISING NEW PETE DAVIDSON TATTOO SEEMINGLY HINTING HOW SERIOUS HE IS WITH KIM KARDASHIAN — SEE WHAT IT SAYS

"The ignorance is other-wordly and disgusting," she fumed. "Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."

She concluded, "I am not generally an angry person, but I sweat to God, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

Mega

MOST MEMORABLE MET GALA LOOKS OF THE LAST 5 YEARS — SEE THE PHOTOS!

As for how the brunette beauty got motivated , she said, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

"It was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she continued . "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."