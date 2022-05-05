ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Lili Reinhart Stands By Her Comments About Kim Kardashian's Drastic Weight Loss, Wants To 'Call Out Toxic Behavior In Our Industry'

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Lili Reinhart isn't standing down after she spoke about Kim Kardashian 's drastic weight loss on Instagram .

“*Sigh* I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention,” the 25-year-old shared via Twitter on Wednesday, May 4. “I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s OK.”

On Monday, May 2, Kardashian, 41, stepped out in a dress Marilyn Monroe wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy . When she was on the carpet, she explained that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order for the frock to fit.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f**king dress?" the blonde babe fumed. "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala . When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."

FANS SPOT SURPRISING NEW PETE DAVIDSON TATTOO SEEMINGLY HINTING HOW SERIOUS HE IS WITH KIM KARDASHIAN — SEE WHAT IT SAYS

"The ignorance is other-wordly and disgusting," she fumed. "Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."

She concluded, "I am not generally an angry person, but I sweat to God, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

MOST MEMORABLE MET GALA LOOKS OF THE LAST 5 YEARS — SEE THE PHOTOS!

As for how the brunette beauty got motivated , she said, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

"It was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she continued . "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."

Comments / 72

Wilson ???
1d ago

It is not heatly on the body, and may entice younger people that admire her to do something that may actually really harm them 💯 nothing against Kim but Lili is absolutely right 💯

Reply(3)
49
mmmkay
1d ago

If Kim would have kept her natural God given body, maybe she would have fit into that dress with out having to tie a fur Jacket around her waist. But then again, she should have never worn it. She doesn’t have the Title like Marilyn Monroe. No one should wear it.

Reply(2)
26
Go With the Flow
1d ago

I simply don’t believe that Kim fit into the same size dress Marilyn wore. Her frame alone is just much larger. Her hip bones are spaced much wider, her shoulders are MUCH broader. She looks great of course, but I don’t believe Marilyn wore that same dress.

Reply(1)
8
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Claims His Family Is In ‘Danger’ When ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On New Song

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from confessional, poignant lyricism, and the rapper was just featured on two new tracks with family-related lyrics that fans continue to analyze. The Donda musician, 44, collaborated with fellow rapper Pusha T on two songs off his new record, It’s Almost Dry, released last week. The first, “Dreamin of the Past” is upbeat, with a classic Donny Hathaway sample and West (legally known as Ye) raps the fourth verse. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” Ye raps, “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is committed to her Met Gala looks. At the 2022 event on Monday, the reality star sparkled in the same bedazzled dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, following speculation she might squeeze into the tiny gown. And while simply getting her hands on the dress was difficult enough – involving multiple trips to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums and lots of security – slipping into the look proved even more difficult. Kardashian, 41, told BFF and Vogue guest host La La Anthony that she lost a whopping 16 pounds in just...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

A Fat Person’s Honest Review Of Lizzo’s New Shapewear

When Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019 it felt like a natural progression for the reality star turned businesswoman. Kardashian had already taken us through (some) of the alterations she’d made to her body, such as taping up her tits for a perkier bust, embracing contour as a makeup skill not just for drag queens but for an everyday beat, and wearing waist trainers when working out. Flogging her own brand of shapewear in sizes XXS to 4X was a shrewd money-making move.
BEAUTY & FASHION
