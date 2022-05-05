ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinespace Studios Expands Toronto Management Team With Three New Roles

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 3 days ago
Global studio platform Cinespace Studios has expanded its Toronto team with three new roles.

Megan Guy joins as head of client services and studio operations; Magali Simard as director of industry and community relations; and Bill Zacharuk as head of vendor partnerships, North America. Simard reports into Ashley Rice, president and co-managing partner, while Guy and Zacharuk report to Eoin Egan, COO and co-managing partner.

Guy will be responsible for managing the day-to-day sales and operations for Cinespace Toronto and also business development and client relations. She was previously VP, international for the U.K.’s Pinewood Studios Group, where she facilitated film and TV productions filmed in Toronto.

Simard will create community outreach and workforce training programs and build government, industry and community relations and strategic collaborations. She was previously the film sector development program manager for the city of Toronto and has also served as curator and senior manager of theatrical programming at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Zacharuk joined Cinespace in 2021 as general manager of operations for Toronto and in his newly expanded role will focus on developing vendor and tenant partnerships. He was previously president and COO at Panavision Canada.

Rice said: “We are thrilled to have these three executives leading new roles in our organization as we enhance Cinespace’s footprint in Canada and build synergy for our global network. Magali’s expertise in community engagement will allow us to nurture our local communities and support workforce development.”

Egan added: “Megan’s ability to identify and drive new business opportunities and Bill’s experience in vendor production services will ensure a best-in-class client experience for our local and global partners.”

Cinespace Studios specializes in studio space management and operates 90 stages across Toronto, Chicago and Berlin. TPG Real Estate Partners acquired Cinespace in 2021 and has since acquired Germany’s renowned Studio Babelsberg under the Cinespace umbrella.

Community Policy