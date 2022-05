Former Seahawks, Ravens and Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas is eyeing an NFL return but legal trouble in Texas might make that extremely unlikely. Once upon a time, former Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas was thriving as part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ vaunted Legion of Boom and one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, after a brief and relatively tumultuous tenure with the Ravens, he has been trying to make a comeback to the league.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO