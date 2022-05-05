ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

Endwell Sex Offender Charged Again

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
An Endwell sex offender is facing another charge for failing to follow the terms of his release from prison. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 62-year-old Patrick Logan was arrested Monday, May 2 and charged...

98.1 The Hawk

Cortland County Inmate Faces Stolen Property Charges

A Cortland County Jail inmate is facing additional charges in connection with three investigations into stolen property. Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old James Gassner of Lincklaen was arrested Friday, May 6 at the jail where he was being held without bail on unrelated charges. The new counts of criminal possession...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Career Criminal Guilty Again

A Binghamton man, described by prosecutors as a “career criminal”, will spend up to 15 years in prison following his latest conviction. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says, with Chad Jackson’s Burglary conviction May 5 for a break-in at a room at the Del Motel on Upper Court Street, the 45-year-old has now racked up six felony convictions.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Neighborhood Residents Stunned By Afternoon Gun Battle

Police from several agencies converged on a Binghamton neighborhood after more than a dozen gunshots were heard following a dispute on a residential street. People who live in the area of Mygatt and Meadow streets in the city's First Ward reported hearing gunfire after as many as eight people engaged in a loud argument. The incident happened shortly around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Public Safety
98.1 The Hawk

Johnson City Police Investigate Stolen Catalytic Converters

Johnson City Police are looking for a Toyota Rav4 sport utility vehicle in connection with the theft of catalytic converters last month in the area of Innovation Way. Authorities posted on social media a photo of a red vehicle that appears to be in the model year of 2013 to 2015 with aftermarket black rims. The vehicle has New York State license plates.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Sayre Man Killed While Clearing Dead Deer from Road

Officials in Bradford County, Pennsylvania say a Sayre man who was hit and killed May 4 on Route 6 in Wysox was trying to remove the carcasses of deer from the road. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the incident in which 55-year-old Joseph Lane was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. May 4 as he was trying to get two dead deer off the road.
SAYRE, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Female Rangers, DEC Cops Wanted in New York

New York State is taking steps to increase the number of women in the ranks of law enforcement. The Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation have joined New York State Police and other police department taking the 30 X 30 Pledge to add more women to their forces. The goal is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
98.1 The Hawk

Phone Trouble for NYS Police in Kirkwood

People trying to reach the New York State Police Binghamton operations for non-emergency calls have been having some telephone issues on-and-off over the past few days. A call to the Kirkwood Barracks at 607-775-1241 either gets disconnected before ringing through or is greeted with a rapid buzzy signal. Officials at...
KIRKWOOD, NY
WGN TV

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
ALABAMA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

83-Year-Old Woman Held for Waverly Bank Robbery

Waverly Police say an 83-year-old Village woman is being charged with a felony for allegedly robbing the Canal Trust Company Bank in broad daylight Friday, May 6. According to a news release from the Police Department, they received a bank alarm from the branch at 405 Chemung Street in Waverly at 10:38 a.m. and arrived shortly after the suspect had left the bank.
WAVERLY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton to Spend $1 Million in Effort to Fight Gun Violence

The city of Binghamton is expected to use some of its federal Covid-19 relief funds to respond to the escalating number of shootings this year. Mayor Jared Kraham's announcement of the new initiative came about two weeks after 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was killed in a shooting that happened while she walked near her home with her father and brother. No arrests have been made in the case.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Community Policy