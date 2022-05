Darvin Ham was on the Detroit Pistons championship team in 2004. He now is considered a top candidate to be the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. If you followed the Pistons during the ‘Goin to Work’ era and do not remember Darvin Ham, don’t feel bad, he was a deep sub, but he did play a bit. Now, he might be square in the spotlight, as he could be the new coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

