Spicy Mayo For Sushi Recipe

By Catherine Brookes
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
If you're looking for the perfect sauce to drizzle on sushi, you can't go wrong with spicy mayo. Sure, soy sauce and wasabi are great additions to a bite of sushi (and are perhaps more traditional), but we're talking about the sauce that you slather right on top of the roll,...

