Pres. Biden declares parts of New Mexico disaster area as wildfires continue

DENVER(CBS)- Our current weather pattern is in the process of setting up what may be several days of critical fire danger across many areas of Colorado including the Denver metro area to start on Monday. On the big weather map we have a strong ridge of high pressure out east that is going to back up the west to east flow across the nation thru most of the week ahead. (credit: CBS) This will keep a digging low pressure trough over the west coast with wind producing jet stream diving in between right into the Central Rockies. The nose of the jet will...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO