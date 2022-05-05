ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Unbelted Stafford Driver Killed In I-395 Alexandria Crash: Report

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A 30-year-old Stafford County woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened over the weekend, WTOP reports .

Tiffany Pittman, 30, of Stafford, was behind the wheel and not belted when she struck the Jersey wall on the northbound side of I-395 Alexandria around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, the outlet says citing Virginia State Police.

A male passenger was left uninjured and no other vehicles were involved.

Click here to read the full story from WTOP.

