Lowellville, OH

Self-inflicted shooting leads to lockdown of Lowellville Schools

By Gerry Ricciutti, Joe Gorman, Jennifer Rodriguez, Chelsea Simeon
 3 days ago

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A student who shot himself in the cafeteria led to Thursday’s lockdown of Lowellville Local Schools.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police from Mahoning and Trumbull counties raced to Lowellville’s K-12 campus after word went out of a shooter inside the building.

Local corrections officer accused of giving contraband to inmates

“Immediately, our staff went into the lockdown mode that we had practiced and prepared for,” said Dr. Geno Thomas, superintendent of Lowellville Local Schools.

Lowellville Police Chief Rick Alli was actually working as the district’s school resource officer and was close to the cafeteria where the shooting happened.

    A Lowellville EMS worker and a school district employee embrace today outside the K-12 building after a student shot himself inside the cafeteria.
    People embrace on the football field at Lowellville High School today after a student shot himself inside.
    A student and parent embrace today outside the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves inside the building.
    Parents wait on the bleachers today at the football field outside the Lowellville K-12 building for their students to be let out of school after a student shot themselves inside the building.
    A police officer today enters the main building of the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves inside.
    A school district employee reflects today on a bench outside the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves in the cafeteria.
    A man waits outside the Lowellville K-12 building holding a small child awaiting news after a student shot themselves in the school cafeteria.
  A man waits outside the Lowellville K-12 building for news today after a student shot themselves inside as he holds a small child.
    A student runs away from the Lowellville K-12 school building today after a student shot themselves in the cafeteria towards a parent.
    Police stand outside a portion of the Lowellville school building that was taped off after a student themselves in the cafeteria.
“The kids were immediate, immediate in finding me,” Alli said.

The chief says he found one gunshot victim, who sources have told us is middle school-aged, right away. First Aid was immediately administered to the student, who was taken away from the scene. The student’s current condition hasn’t been released yet.

Students and parents share stories from Lowellville shooting

District officials say no one else was hurt during the incident.

Alli put out a call for help and arriving officers and sheriff’s deputies started securing the building and setting up a perimeter around campus.

“We made sure that everyone knew exactly where they were supposed to be,” Alli said.

Alli praised his staff and teachers for ensuring the safety of the students.

“And I’d like to commend my staff. You know, the teachers here all reacted perfectly. So, you know, all the students were always totally safe,” Alli said.

Ironically, the district had just completed an active shooter exercise Thursday morning, known as ALICE Training, when real life took over.

“Unfortunately, this is not OJT and, you know, within less than an hour, we were actually reviewing what we were doing and what our plans were going to be in the future when this occurred,” Alli said.

By late Thursday morning, staff led students away from the school and over to the football field where they were reunited with their anxious parents. Students and parents were seen hugging and crying .

SWAT teams then went inside to sweep the building.

“Right now, we are in the process of securing the building to make sure that nothing else, in addition to what we’ve already discovered, and we are investigating, is possible,” Alli said.

Sheriff’s deputies also took a woman into custody at the scene. Investigators say she was a parent who showed up at the school with a gun.

District officials are trying to determine what will happen with prom. Lowellville’s promenade was also supposed to happen at the school on Friday. As of Friday morning, that has been cancelled as well as all Friday activities. Thursday night’s track meet was canceled.

According to a letter from the school, student drivers with cars on school premises that need their keys can come Friday to pick them up between 8:00 am to 12:00 noon or from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Per police order, student drivers will be escorted into the building by a police officer to get their keys. No other belongings will be released. School officials will let the student body know when their personal belongings can be received.

According to the letter, Lowellville students who attend MCCTC will need to have their own transportation for Friday.

Thomas says classes have been canceled for Friday. Instead, grief counseling teams from around the area will be on campus offering help to students, staff and community members who need it. This will be available from 8 a.m. – Noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Superintendent Dr. Geno Thomas said that anyone coming can enter trough the main entrance into the library.

Friday morning, reaction was pouring in on social media. Other schools in our community are really rallying behind Lowellville. Nearby Campbell Memorial said on Twitter that they are sending prayers. Officials at Champion are sending strength. Others said that there are no words, but that: “We stand with you.”

Dr. Thomas thanked the entire Lowellville community and first responders for their patience, support, cooperation, thoughts, and prayers.

NBC4 Columbus

Police: Three suspects shoot 22-year-old in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in the Linden area that police believe involved three male suspects.   CPD state that the 22-year-old victim was assaulted by three suspects around 3:30am at the 1600 block of Oak Street before being forced to drive to a wooded area in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

27-year-old indicted for killing Tolen Flowers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers. Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

