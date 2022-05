ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game’s first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and the Atlanta Braves held on in the ninth to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. Fried allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings to end Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Acuña’s homer off Burnes was his second in as many games as he continued to prove he has fully recovered from knee surgery.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO