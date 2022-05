HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HutchCC President Carter File said the Legislature cleaned up some issues in the The Kansas Promise Scholarship Act this session. "They defined what aid really is," File said. "They've exempted any 529 money. It's no longer considered aid. It really wasn't ever intended to, but it wasn't clear, so they cleaned that up. Veterans who are using military aid, that does not count against...that does not count as aid when we're doing the formula, so they can receive both the Promise Act and their military benefit. Again, a great program, helping a lot of students."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO