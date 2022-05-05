ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Charity Ball Association to introduce 11 debutantes at Baton Rouge Country Club

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge will honor 11 debutantes Thursday at a French picnic at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented at the association's annual Le Bal de Noel on Dec. 29 at the Crowne Plaza. Debutantes are Sara Elizabeth Be, daughter of Candy...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

Southern University's annual alumni crawfish boil & music festival is Saturday. The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12. Disney on Ice returns to Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
KPEL 96.5

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Winnsboro, LA
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Houma, LA
State
Virginia State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Elizabeth, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Massive fight forces lockdown at Central High School

Southern University's annual alumni crawfish boil & music festival is Saturday. The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students. Check out Disney on Ice at the Raising Cane's River Center this weekend. Updated: 1 hours ago. Organizers said you’ll be able to see...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Watson
The Independent

Sheriff's corporal shot in 2016 Baton Rouge ambush dies

Nick Tullier, a Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the head and stomach during a July 2016 ambush that killed three other law enforcement officers during a summer of protests over the police killing of a Black man, died Thursday at age 47.Tullier's death was announced on the Facebook page of his father, James Tullier, and on a companion page dedicated to Tullier's effort to recover in the years since the shooting. They did not mention the cause of death, but Tullier had struggled for years to recover from the 2016 shooting.Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WAFB.com

Southern Crawfish Boil and Music Festival

Local football standout hosts day camp for kids with Baton Rouge Police. Local football standout Dylan Moses is giving back to the community that gave so much to him. He teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department to hold a football camp for kids. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

Garth Brooks' Lively 'Callin' Baton Rouge' Performance at LSU Concert Registered as an Earthquake

Garth Brooks' latest performance literally left the audience shaking in their cowboy boots. The 60-year-old country legend performed a concert to more than 102,000 fans at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium on Saturday, and according to a professor at the college, movement in the venue registered as a small earthquake when he sang LSU's unofficial alma mater song, "Callin' Baton Rouge."
WAFB.com

Check out crawfish prices during Mother's Day weekend

Mother’s Day is a good time to check on the grandmothers, mothers, aunts, and other elder women in your family who may need help protecting themselves. High school, college football standout hosts day camp for kids with BRPD. Updated: 14 hours ago. Baton Rouge football standout Dylan Moses is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech University#Debutante#Fordham University#University Of Mississippi#Charity Ball Association#French#Episcopal High School#Duke University#Delta Delta Delta#St Joseph S Academy#Lsu#Kappa Kappa Gamma
K945

Retired Louisiana Teachers Being Asked to Return at Twice the Pay

By now, I'm sure you've heard about the dire lack of qualified teachers in schools across the state. Almost every single school in Louisiana is searching for educators and faculty to round out their staffing needs, and they're coming up short. Several plans have been crafted to address this critical shortage. By far the most promising seems to be tapping a pool of trained and experienced educators that already live in Louisiana: Retired teachers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

WDSU notable faces who became household stapes in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU has featured many notable faces over the years, many of whom have gone on to fame on the national stage. In this edition of Flashback Friday, as WDSU prepares to celebrate 75 years, Randi Rousseau looks at the talented broadcasters and entertainers who later became household staples in homes across Louisiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Charities
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating 2 separate afternoon shootings

Mother’s Day is a good time to check on the grandmothers, mothers, aunts, and other elder women in your family who may need help protecting themselves. High school, college football standout hosts day camp for kids with BRPD. Updated: 17 hours ago. Baton Rouge football standout Dylan Moses is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy