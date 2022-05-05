Community hymn sing set for May 8

A community hymn sing is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Midland Reformed Church, 110 N. Saginaw Road.

Master of ceremonies Floyd Andrick and song director Lavern Ruhberg will lead guests through an evening of music. Musicians include Gloria Schondelmayer and Jim Tolly on the piano, Roland Wallace on bass, accordionist Rollin Yeakle, soloists Ruhberg and Kelly Tompson and singers Cindy Pauley and Ed Thies.

Additionally, Wallace will be there with his DJAM Band featuring Jerry Jones, Jon Vanregenmorter, George Widiger, Thomas Haynes and Gazelle Myers.

All are welcome to attend.