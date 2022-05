NYC will be invaded by an army of zombies this summer with an exhibit spotlighting AMC Networks' The Walking Dead. Starting June 25 at the Museum of the Moving Image, "Living with The Walking Dead" will feature original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts and prosthetic makeup material that will highlight the show’s origins, production and impact. It'll also have multiple screening series and public events over a six-month span for those interested in the show and learning more about behind the scenes.

