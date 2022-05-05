ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

'Joyful Tantrum Recess' opens at Jefferson and Sugnet

By Jon Becker
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngQTu_0fTxNPAm00
The new Joyful Tantrum Recess sits on May 4, 2022 at 4000 Jefferson Ave. (Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News)

Local entrepreneur Julia Kepler has opened another toy store in Midland.

Kepler, the owner of Joyful Tantrum, a downtown Midland toy store, and its adjacent business, Serendipity Road, has expanded her brand by opening a new specialty shop, Joyful Tantrum Recess.

The store is located in the former Glover’s Pharmacy and gift shop at 4000 Jefferson Avenue, at the corner of Sugnet and adjacent to 7 Eleven and Good Time's Pizza.

Joyful Tantrum Recess opened its doors to customers on Thursday, May 5.

Both of Kepler’s downtown Midland businesses, Joyful Tantrum and the Serendipity Road gift boutique, will remain at their present locations on East Main Street. Meanwhile, her business expansion will provide much-needed additional space for a toy store that had grown crowded since its opening in November 2019.

In addition, the closing in recent years of the toy store School Days & Toys That Teach, formerly at 3110 Jefferson, had created a void in the central part of town, according to Kepler.

“We’re bringing Joyful Tantrum back to my original vision as a cute, little downtown toy store,” Kepler said. “We’re staying in downtown because we always envisioned successful downtowns as having a toy store that adds value.

"At the same time, School Days & Toys That Teach closed and we only have 1,200 square feet of space at our downtown location. Our new toy store and gift shop has 5,000 square feet of space.”

This will allow Kepler to offer more activities to a wider range of people, notably pre-teens “that we haven’t been able to do as much with at our downtown location,” she said. “More space opens up more possibilities.”

Interactive displays for kids, a lounge, a play area for kids, activities and an adult section are part of the new store’s floor plan.

“People are crazy about our new space,” Kepler said. “They are super excited about it. The great thing about it is we’re one mile from three elementary schools and kitty corner from the Midland County ESA (Educational Service Agency).”

Kepler loves downtown and is even building a home there, but she is a firm believer in developing businesses throughout neighborhoods in Midland.

“The expansion of Joyful Tantrum and Serendipity Road is good for Midland,” she said. “Building economic development in little neighborhoods adds value. And this is a great neighborhood.”

The space may be new, but like the original Joyful Tantrum, Joyful Tantrum Recess is “still a toy store unplugged,” Kepler said in reference to the slogan written underneath the store name at the business on Main Street. “We are excited to bring this new space to the community.”

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Former AMC Star Southfield movie theater could become a megachurch

It hasn’t been a good year for movie theaters. Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre is on its way to becoming a multi-use complex, and now the AMC Star Southfield theater may be getting turned into a megachurch. Triumph Church, which has six locations across Detroit, Flint, Southfield, and...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Business
Midland County, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recess#New Toy#Serendipity Road#Sugnet#Good Time
Eater

These Southeast Michigan Restaurants and Bars Closed in 2022

Restaurants, bars, and cafes have lives. They open, grow, and eventually close — sometimes suddenly, and sometimes simply because it’s time for their owners to move on. Welcome to The Shutter, a regularly updated roundup of Detroit and metro Detroit’s restaurant closures. The list is by no means comprehensive. Have information on another closing? Send all tips to detroit@eater.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

M-15 Annual Garage Sale, from Clarkston to Bay City is Saturday

The M-15 Annual Garage Sale takes place Saturday, May 7, along the M-15 corridor from Clarkston north to Bay City. Communities along the corridor participate at various levels. Individuals and groups are hosting sales, starting in the morning. Motorists are advised to drive safely and expect delays while navigating the...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

2022 M-15 garage sale offers 60 miles of deals

Bargain hunters get ready because this bounty is seemingly endless. Those looking for a deal on items from tools to toys, furniture, cookware and items in between will have a chance to look for some hidden treasures this weekend. The M-15 garage sale on Saturday, May 7 features residents and...
DAVISON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit doughnut shop closes its doors after 43 years

WARREN, Mich. – A family-owned doughnut shop is closing its doors after serving the Warren community for 43 years. The Donut Hole off of Van Dyke Avenue announced Friday that the owners are putting away their rolling pins and retiring. The doughnut shop is open till 2 p.m. on...
WARREN, MI
Flint Beat

Downtown Flint’s Saginaw Street restoration project closes in on start date

Flint, MI–A long-anticipated restoration project for downtown Flint’s Saginaw Street is nearly underway. City Engineer Mark Adas updated the Flint City Council May 4 on Flint’s “Saginaw Street Restoration Project,” an effort that will see the roadway’s brick intersections from Court Street to the Flint River replaced with stamped pavement, its sidewalks updated, and its ADA accessibility improved.
FLINT, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy