'Joyful Tantrum Recess' opens at Jefferson and Sugnet

The new Joyful Tantrum Recess sits on May 4, 2022 at 4000 Jefferson Ave. (Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News)

Local entrepreneur Julia Kepler has opened another toy store in Midland.

Kepler, the owner of Joyful Tantrum, a downtown Midland toy store, and its adjacent business, Serendipity Road, has expanded her brand by opening a new specialty shop, Joyful Tantrum Recess.

The store is located in the former Glover’s Pharmacy and gift shop at 4000 Jefferson Avenue, at the corner of Sugnet and adjacent to 7 Eleven and Good Time's Pizza.

Joyful Tantrum Recess opened its doors to customers on Thursday, May 5.

Both of Kepler’s downtown Midland businesses, Joyful Tantrum and the Serendipity Road gift boutique, will remain at their present locations on East Main Street. Meanwhile, her business expansion will provide much-needed additional space for a toy store that had grown crowded since its opening in November 2019.

In addition, the closing in recent years of the toy store School Days & Toys That Teach, formerly at 3110 Jefferson, had created a void in the central part of town, according to Kepler.

“We’re bringing Joyful Tantrum back to my original vision as a cute, little downtown toy store,” Kepler said. “We’re staying in downtown because we always envisioned successful downtowns as having a toy store that adds value.

"At the same time, School Days & Toys That Teach closed and we only have 1,200 square feet of space at our downtown location. Our new toy store and gift shop has 5,000 square feet of space.”

This will allow Kepler to offer more activities to a wider range of people, notably pre-teens “that we haven’t been able to do as much with at our downtown location,” she said. “More space opens up more possibilities.”

Interactive displays for kids, a lounge, a play area for kids, activities and an adult section are part of the new store’s floor plan.

“People are crazy about our new space,” Kepler said. “They are super excited about it. The great thing about it is we’re one mile from three elementary schools and kitty corner from the Midland County ESA (Educational Service Agency).”

Kepler loves downtown and is even building a home there, but she is a firm believer in developing businesses throughout neighborhoods in Midland.

“The expansion of Joyful Tantrum and Serendipity Road is good for Midland,” she said. “Building economic development in little neighborhoods adds value. And this is a great neighborhood.”

The space may be new, but like the original Joyful Tantrum, Joyful Tantrum Recess is “still a toy store unplugged,” Kepler said in reference to the slogan written underneath the store name at the business on Main Street. “We are excited to bring this new space to the community.”