ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

You thought your parking was bad! Mercedes driven by woman, 88, crashes through wall outside her home and lands on top of shed in garden below

By Michael Murphy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A car driven by an elderly woman was left suspended in between her house and a neighbouring garden after it crashed through the wall of a first floor car port.

The blue Mercedes landed headfirst into a shed below, while its rear end remained propped up by the drivers house.

Emergency services including fire crew, paramedics and police attended the incident in Torquay, Devon.

The driver, an 88-year-old woman, was safely removed by the fire brigade.

After stabilising the vehicle using v-struts, a winch and strops, chocks, a triple extension ladder, and small tools, fire crews managed to extricate the driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9BcN_0fTxMnVx00
The driver of the blue Mercedes, an 88-year-old woman, was safely removed by the fire brigade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhThU_0fTxMnVx00
The elderly woman drove through the wall of a car port and landed headfirst into a shed in the neighbouring garden below
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbSsW_0fTxMnVx00
Crew from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service worked to stabilise the vehicle to extricate the driver

Neighbours said the driver of vehicle had lived at the address for 40 years.

One said: 'She is very independent. She's lived there for about 40 years and she's always up and down to the shops.'

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crew manager Josh Caunter said the driver of the Mercedes was in the vehicle when they arrived on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eagpN_0fTxMnVx00
Neighbours said the driver of vehicle had lived at the address in Torquay, Devon, for 40 years 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZE9a_0fTxMnVx00
The woman was 'assessed by paramedics' following the crash, according to a representative from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

He said: 'We safely extricated her from the vehicle by removing the driver’s door and assisting her down a ladder.

'The vehicle was an automatic Mercedes.

'The driver is aged 88 and she is being assessed by paramedics inside now. We have made the vehicle safe and sectioned off the car port.'

The woman sustained what 'looks like minor injuries', a spokesman from Devon and Cornwall Police told Mail Online.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two, 32, shares horrific pictures of a barbecue accident which left her garden engulfed in flames – after she used LIGHTER fluid to start it up

A woman who accidentally torched her garden shed with lighter fluid in a barbeque accident has shared images of the damage. Mother-of-two Chloe Caudery was terrified when the blaze broke out at her home in Bellingdon, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday, April 21. The 32-year-old was having trouble starting up her barbeque...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Traffic Accident#Somerset Fire And Rescue#Cornwall Police#Mail Online
Daily Mail

Owner of Jeep who left his car at dealership for oil change is sued for $15M by family of mechanic, 42, who died after teenage worker who couldn't drive a shift stick crashed into him

The owner of a Jeep became embroiled in a legal nightmare after he handed the keys of his vehicle to a Michigan dealership where a mechanic died while working on his car. The family of Jeffrey Hawkins, 42, is suing the Jeep owner, who has not been named, for $15million over the death of the veteran mechanic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Man identified as one of three fatalities at Bahamas resort as wife is hospitalized during anniversary trip

An Alabama man has been identified as one of three victims who died in a mysterious incident at a Bahamas resort.Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, his son Austin told ABC News. Mr Chiarella also said his mother, Donnis, was injured but survived.“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” the grieving son told the TV outlet. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”Mr Chiarella said his parents, both...
ACCIDENTS
Fox 19

Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe teen has died from injuries three days after police say she jumped from a moving car while her mother was driving. Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok videos, music and dancing. In a statement to...
MONROE, MI
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy