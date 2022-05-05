Police investigating shooting on Sunset near interchange with Wesleyan

Police on Thursday morning had crime scene tape in place in the eastbound lane of Sunset Avenue from just past Irving Street to the intersection with May and Dominick drives by Advance Auto Parts.

No information has yet been provided to the Telegram by the police department, but the police MyRMT cell phone app reported that there was a shooting with injury and that this was an extreme alert.

The Telegram will follow with additional information as made available by the police department.

The scene on Sunset is just past the interchange with South Wesleyan Boulevard and Sunset is a connector route from the northwestern and western parts of the city into downtown.