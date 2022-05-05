ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…"...

