Boyle County man charged with child sexual exploitation

DANVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Boyle County man is behind bars after being charged with child exploitation charges.

The investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch led to the arrest of 27-year-old Brandon P. Hendrickson on a charge related to child sexual abuse material. The branch began the investigation after discovering Hendrickson uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Hendrickson was charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12. He is currently being lodged at her Boyle County Detention Center.

All equipment used during the crime was taken to KSP’s digital forensic lab for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

