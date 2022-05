Have you ever wondered why there were so few female rulers in HBO’s Game of Thrones? It’s the same reason why there aren’t that many in this world. In the new trailer for the prequel series, House of the Dragon, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sets up what should be a peaceful transfer of power. The major houses of Westeros have all come to bend the knee and swear loyalty to Viserys and his chosen heir: His daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). Everyone follows the script except one: Her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO